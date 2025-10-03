Police say non-credible bomb threat near CEI Training Center origniated well outside Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Police Department has confirmed that a bomb threat that prompted road closures near the College of Eastern Idaho's Eastern Idaho Workforce Training Center on Friday morning has been cleared as not credible.

IFPD received the initial call reporting the bomb threat at approximately 8:30 a.m. from the targeted call center located along Technology Drive.

In response, CEI sent out an alert to students around 9:20 a.m. that morning, stating: “Law enforcement has received a bomb threat near ITC campus 101 Technology Dr....We ask employees and students to avoid this area until law enforcement has cleared the scene.” This alert was also shared publicly by students on the Facebook group Life in Idaho Falls.

IFPD Spokesperson Jessica Clements says their officers immediately responded, secured the facility, and launched an investigation.

"We've determined the threat was not credible and believe the facility is safe at this time," Clements told Local News 8.

Police confirmed the threat originated from well outside the Idaho Falls area. Clements explained the process for handling such incidents: "Typically, we'll [police will] gather what information we can, then coordinate with a local agency where the person resides to ensure they get the help they need and consequences as appropriate."