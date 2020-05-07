Woodlands Hills Elementary students miss teachers

We See You

AMMON, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - Usually KIDK Eyewitness News 3, Fox 5, and Local News 8 show pictures and video of signs and posters from teachers to students, reading they miss their students. But as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, this display of love goes the other direction.

We see you… Woodland Hills Elementary School students.

Dozens of signs and posters could be seen on the chain-linked fence in front of the school in Ammon this week. The students put these up for the teachers!

The display stretches a few hundred feet, reading "We Love Our Teachers" or "We Miss Our Teachers." Some even call out teachers by name and grade.

And on the school's marquee, it reads, "Some Good News. Our Teachers are Amazing. Teacher Appreciation May 4 -8."