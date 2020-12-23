5,000-well oil and gas field approved in eastern Wyoming

Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - U.S. officials have approved a 5,000-well oil and gas project spread across more than 2,300 square miles in eastern Wyoming.

Five major oil and gas companies proposed the development between Glenrock and Douglas that has stirred concern over its massive size and plans to drill year-round.

Wednesday's approval from the Bureau of Land Management finalizes the development plan, but actual construction will require separate approvals.

Federal officials say the oil and gas field would create more than 8,000 jobs and between $18 billion and $28 billion in revenue.

A previous government study noted that the project calls for exemptions to operate in sage grouse and raptor habitat.