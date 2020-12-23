Nevada snowmobiler killed in Wyoming avalanche identified

Wyoming

KEMMERER, Wyo. (AP) - Authorities have identified a snowmobiler killed in a Wyoming avalanche as a 41-year-old Nevada man.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Brandon Jones, of Elko, Nevada, was killed Friday after the avalanche overtook him as he was riding on a slope in the Salt River Range southeast of Afton, Wyoming.

Jones was able to deploy a balloon-like airbag that’s intended to help people survive avalanches, but was partially buried with a leg sticking out, authorities said.

It took 10 to 15 minutes to unbury him, Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center officials reported.

It was one of the first avalanche fatalities in the U.S. this winter.