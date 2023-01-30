Returning champion Malo finishes first in Stage 2 of Pedigree sled dog race

LANDER, Wyo. (KIFI) - Anny Malo turned in a winning time of 2:26:02 to finish Sunday’s 35-mile out-and-back course ahead of Cathy Rivest (2:30:17) and Alix Crittenden (2:33:57). Donny Poulin and Laura Bontrager followed in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Teams faced cold temps (minus 7 degrees to zero), overcast skies and six miles of switchbacks to start and finish the course.

From Lander, teams travel to Pinedale.

The daily race schedule is as follows:

January 30 – Stage Three – Pinedale, Wyoming

January 31 – Stage Four – Big Piney / Marbleton, Wyoming

February 1 – Stage Five – Kemmerer, Wyoming

February 2 – Travel Day

February 3 – Stage Six – Alpine, Wyoming

February 4 – Stage Seven & Final Banquet – Driggs, Idaho

For complete finishing times, click HERE.