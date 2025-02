JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)—The Wyoming Department of Transportation said US Highway 26/89 between the Alpine Junction and Hoback Junction is closed due to an avalanche. It's unknown when it will reopen.

According to Wyoroad.info, the avalanche happened just before 3 p.m. near milepost 122.

We are working to get more information and will update this story when we get more information.