Innovative materials/last steps of reconstruction: Teton Pass reopens in time for Independance Day

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — Following an intensive, round-the-clock effort by crews to pave the permanent roadway, the Teton Pass (Wyoming State Highway 22) has officially reopened to travelers after a weekend closure. The completion of the paving marks a significant milestone in the repairs since this critical section of road was devastated by the "Big Fill Slide" in June 2024.

The landslide severed this vital corridor connecting Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to Teton County, Idaho, causing considerable disruptions for travelers. Barring any unforeseen weather, Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) engineers and their contractors anticipate wrapping up the entire project just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

“We may still have some seeding and reclamation, as well as a few punch list items to complete, but this project is…pretty much wrapped up,” stated Bob Hammond, WYDOT resident engineer.

Innovative new fill material

As Ames Construction puts the finishing touches on the project, new details are emerging about the innovative techniques used to rebuild the 100-foot-high embankment that was swept away. Rather than relying on traditional fill materials like stone or soil, WYDOT and its contractor opted to use a foamed glass aggregate manufactured by Aero Aggregates.

Courtesy: Areo Aggregates

According to the manufacturers, the material is super light – 85% lighter than traditional rock – and helps water drain away. This allowed them to transport the material from the production facility in Florida to the remote area in the Tetons quicker than traditional materials.

"The foamed glass aggregate provided by Aero Aggregates was the product of choice for the WYDOT 'Big Fill Slide' project on the Teton Pass," said Pete Schexnayder of Ames Construction, the general contractor for the repair. "The product not only allowed continuous placement, but it was also less susceptible to weather conditions, decreased the weight of mass exerting forces on the existing material below the embankment, and was ecologically friendly for the surrounding national forest."

Crews used about 60,000 cubic yards of the material to rebuild the 100-foot-high embankment, making the tallest road slope in the U.S. fixed with foamed glass.

Contractors also incorporated drains into the slope, an important step to prevent another foundation failure from massive snowmelt, like the one that destroyed the pass last year.

"Working with Ames Construction and the WYDOT engineering and implementation team on the Teton Pass repair was an exceptional collaborative experience," explained Archie Filshill, CEO and Co-Founder of Aero Aggregates. "As a team of geotechnical engineers, we didn't just deliver aggregate; we provided a comprehensive technical solution that addressed both weight and water drainage concerns in the slope reconstruction. Additionally, this project demonstrated our ability to quickly supply material to any location, even to the top of the Tetons."

Courtesy: Aero Aggregates

Aero Aggregates makes this material from recycled glass that would otherwise go to landfills. The glass for this project came from recycled bottles and jars in Central Florida.