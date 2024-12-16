Night of Lights Holiday Decorating Competition!

Vote for Your Favorite Home in the Nights of Lights Holiday Decorating Contest

The Nights of Lights Holiday Decorating Contest brought to you by Teton Toyota is in full swing, and now it’s time for the community to decide who will take home the title of the brightest and most festive house! Voting is open from December 9th to December 22nd, and everyone is encouraged to participate. Head over to http://localnews8.com/play to view the amazing submissions and cast your vote. You can vote once a day, so don’t miss the chance to support your favorite display and help crown the community’s holiday champion! We currently have 18 homes across Southeast Idaho!

Idaho Falls Area

1.653 Garfield st Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401

2. 3374 Sparrow Hawk Ct Ammon, ID 83401

3. 7983 Silver Spur Loop Idaho Falls ID 83406

4. 3779 Nottingham Lane, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

5.3065 John Adams Pkwy Ammon, ID. 83406

6. 807 Buckboard lane Idaho Falls, ID 83402

7. 3580 Boulder Creek Lane, Ammon, ID 83406

8. 3401 cobblestone lane, Idaho falls, Idaho 83404

9. 865 E 1300 N Shelley, ID 83274

Rexburg Area

10. 636 N 2884 Roberts , Idaho 83444

11. 3582 E 600 N Menan, ID 83434

Pocatello Area

12. 1389 Sawtooth Chubbuck, ID 83202

13. 930 Salmon St. Chubbuck, ID 83202

14. 551 Henderson Blackfoot Idaho 83221

15. 599 East Center St. Downey ID 83234

16. 382 Lavender St. Chubbuck, ID 83202

17. 1735 Beth St Pocatello, ID 83201

18. 1925 Satterfield Dr. Pocatello, ID 83201

But that’s not all—experience the magic of the season in person at the Nights of Lights In-Person Event at Teton Toyota on December 16th, 17th, and 18th from 5:30pm - 7:30pm. Gather your family and friends and kick off your evening with free hot chocolate, cookies, Christmas light-viewing glasses, and a special light-viewing map. It’s the perfect way to warm up before heading out to see the dazzling holiday lights up close.

This festive celebration is the ultimate holiday experience, combining community spirit with the wonder of the season. Don’t miss out on the fun! Visit LocalNews8.com/play for voting and contest details. Let’s light up the season together!