Ex-CIA operative Valerie Plame running in competitive primary for New Mexico House seat

Politics

Former CIA operative Valerie Plame, whose identity was famously revealed in a leak scandal during the George W. Bush administration, is running in a competitive primary race for a New Mexico House seat on Tuesday.

Plame and Teresa Leger Fernandez, an attorney and activist who has emphasized deep ties to the local community, are viewed as frontrunners in a crowded Democratic primary for the seat being vacated by Rep. Ben Ray Luján, a member of House Democratic leadership who is now running for a US Senate seat in New Mexico.

Plame has high national name recognition and has raised over $2 million. Leger Fernandez, however, has secured a slate of top-tier endorsements, including from EMILY’s List, the Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood Action Fund and the Latino Victory Fund, and has raised nearly $1.3 million.

One wild card in the race is the question of how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will impact voter turnout.

“It’s hard to predict what turnout will look like under these circumstances,” Oscar Ramirez, a Democratic strategist who has done political work in New Mexico and has donated to the Leger Fernandez campaign, told CNN.

Plame and Leger Fernandez have both embraced progressive agenda items like the Green New Deal and Medicare-for-All during their campaigns.

The district, which spans northern New Mexico and includes the state capital of Santa Fe, is considered reliably Democratic so whoever prevails in the primary election is likely to win the general election in November.

Plame launched her campaign with a video that went viral in which she declares that her service to the nation “was cut short when my own government betrayed me.”

“You’ve probably heard my name,” Plame says in the video, before adding, “And Mr. President I’ve got a few scores to settle.”

In July 2003, former ambassador Joseph Wilson, who Plame was married to at the time, wrote in a New York Times op-ed that in the months before the Iraq war “some of the intelligence related to Iraq’s nuclear weapons program was twisted to exaggerate the Iraqi threat.” Plame’s work for the CIA was reported in the media not long afterward.

The leak scandal made its way back into the headlines in 2018 when President Donald Trump granted a pardon to Scooter Libby, the chief of staff to then-Vice President Dick Cheney who was convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice in 2007 in an investigation into who leaked Plame’s identity. He was not accused of the leak itself.

Plame also faced controversy in 2017 after tweeting an anti-Semitic article titled “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars.” She later said that she had “messed up,” saying that she had “skimmed” the piece, “zeroed in on the neocon criticism and shared it without seeing and considering the rest.”