Incumbents usually are penalized in times of unrest

Politics

The protests and riots of the last week have led many to try and find the correct historical analogy during this election year. Is this 1968, a year in which Republicans, with Richard Nixon as their standard-bearer, won back the White House? Is this 1970, a year in which Republicans suffered a double-digit loss of governorships?

The truth is that we really don’t know how recent events will alter the contours of this year’s presidential race between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. History merely provides a road map with a number of different paths of how the public will react.

There have been a number of major national elections over the last 50 or so years in which crime, protests or riots have played some prominent role. I’ve already mentioned the elections around 1970, but we can also examine the elections around 1991 when the crime rate hit its apex. Crime rates are actually quite low today, but I still think these elections provide some useful historical rules of the road.

Incumbency usually hurts: Across all the different elections I looked at, civil unrest and high crime tend to be blamed on the president. From 1968 to 1972 and again from 1988 to 1994, the incumbent’s approval rating on handling crime or law and order was at about 40% or below.

You can see how incumbency is unhelpful by seeing how things shift. Nixon rode law and order to the White House in 1968, then his party suffered big losses in the 1970 midterms. Republican George H.W. Bush ran the infamous Willie Horton ad in 1988 on his way to winning, then lost on the crime issue to Bill Clinton in 1992. Clinton, himself, signed a big crime bill into law in 1994, and his party was “rewarded” by suffering one of the largest midterm defeats in the 20th century.

But incumbents can be helped if they’re seen as being strong on crime. Crime was dropping in the 1990s, and Clinton beat Republican Bob Dole on it during his successful reelection campaign in 1996.

Overall, this point can be seen as bad news for Trump. He’s the incumbent. The buck stops with him. Unless voters really approve of his actions on the job, Trump’s likely to have problems.

Elections are still choices: While incumbents are usually punished during times of unrest, that’s not always the case. Nixon’s approval rating on crime was down in the low 30s in 1972. Still, he was far more trusted on the issue of law and order than Democrat George McGovern. Nixon won reelection easily.

Four years earlier, Nixon was certainly helped by Democatic President Lyndon Johnson’s unpopularity. Just 26% thought Johnson was doing an excellent or good job on law and order. Yet, Nixon, though, was basically in a dead heat by the end of the campaign with Democratic nominee Hubert Humphrey on handling law and order. Nixon did only claim a narrow victory.

Twenty years later, Bush beat Michael Dukakis on crime, despite twice as many Americans giving Republican President Ronald Reagan a grade of a D or F on reducing crime than an A or B.

The 1972 example specifically is a good one for Trump on how he’ll try to turn this into a choice between Biden and him. Voters may not love Trump, but they could dislike Biden even more.

How voters contextualize the issue matters: Trump sees the whole current episode in a law and order framework. His opponents tend to view it more about long-term race relations. That difference matters, and the latter framework is probably unhelpful to Trump.

In 1992, crime never really registered as the most important problem in polls. Many more Americans (25%) said racial problems or racial unrest were one of the most important problems in the country around the time of the Los Angeles riots. Clinton beat Bush by double-digits on race relations, as he won overall by 6 points.

Voters can change their minds rapidly: The issue of law and order is probably most remembered helping Nixon in 1968. He held a double-digit advantage on it as late as the early fall of 1968. But as Humphrey closed the gap on Nixon in the polls, he did so as well on law and order.

The same was true in 1992. Bush initially held an advantage on Clinton when it came to crime. Clinton ended up beating him on it by a small margin in the final polls of the campaign.

We have a shifting situation in our country right now. Don’t be surprised if the initial polls on the current protests and riots don’t ultimately reflect how the public feels on Election Day.

The issue may not matter in November: It’s tough to believe right now that what we’re reading about or seeing on our television screens won’t be a big factor in the election.

Still, consider how widespread protests only began recently, after the death of George Floyd. Most voters weren’t thinking about crime or race relations as a top issue a few weeks ago.

The 1992 election ultimately ended up being mostly about the economy, even as the riots raged in the spring. Few Americans said crime or racial problems were the most important problem by the fall.

For 2020, America has a lot on its plate right now. The coronavirus still rages. The economy has basically been put into a coma by all of the stay-at-home orders that are only now being lifted.

Just as easily as the protests entered the news, they could easily leave it.