Washington Post: Trump attempted to register to vote in Florida last year using the White House address

Politics

President Donald Trump last year attempted to register to vote in Florida while claiming that his “legal residence” was in Washington, DC, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Trump has demonized mail-in voting as rife with fraud and an attempt at swaying elections toward Democrats — claims that aren’t based in fact — as governors seek to expand remote voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump himself voted by mail in Florida’s presidential primary contest earlier this year, even though he bypassed several opportunities to vote in-person.

The President initially listed his legal residence as the White House on a Florida voter registration application filed in September 2019, according to a copy of the document obtained by the Post via a public records request.

On one of his forms, he told Florida officials his “legal residence” was in Washington, while writing on another that he was a “bona fide resident” of Palm Beach, the Post reported.

However, Florida law requires its voters to be legal residents of the state. The form also warns that it’s a third-degree felony to submit false information, with maximum penalties of $5,000 and/or five years in prison.

Trump resubmitted his voter registration application a month later, listing the address of his Mar-a-Lago resort as his legal residence, according to the Post.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections and Florida’s Division of Elections did not respond to questions from the Post. CNN has also reached out for comment.

Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, changed their legal residence from New York to Palm Beach last fall. The change was reportedly primarily for tax purposes, a person close to the President had told The New York Times.

CNN previously reported that Trump requested his mail-in ballot on March 9, according to the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website. And it was received for processing on March 16.