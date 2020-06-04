Atlanta mayor to George Floyd protesters: ‘There is something better on the other side of this’

Politics

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Thursday projected optimism about the widespread protests sparked by the recent killing of a black man by a white police officer, telling protesters in the city that “there is something better on the other side of this.”

Using a megaphone to speak directly to a crowd of protesters, Bottoms, a Democrat, said her political success is owed to her enslaved forefathers, who she said “believed there was something better on the other side.”

“And what I’m saying to you all today: There is something better on the other side of this. There’s something better on the other side of this for us, and there’s something better on the other side for our children’s children,” she told the demonstrators.

The comments from the mayor come as the country is experiencing what many are describing as a national reckoning with America’s complicated racial history following a number of recent killings of black Americans by police officers, including that of George Floyd, a black man who died last week at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Protesters have taken to the streets across the country in recent days to draw attention to the killings and decades of police abuse toward black Americans as a result of what they say is institutionalized racism in law enforcement agencies.

In her remarks to the protesters on Thursday, Bottoms thanked them for honoring the slain Americans, saying, “Their lives matter. And I’m out here to tell you: You all matter to me.”

The mayor also compared the widespread protests and the attention to police abuse they’re drawing to the civil rights movement.

“In the same way the civil rights movement was not a day — it was not a moment in time, it was a movement — we are in the midst of a movement in this country,” she said.

“But it’s going to be incumbent upon all of us to be able to get together and articulate more than our anger,” she added. “We’ve got to be able to articulate what we want as our solutions.”

Bottoms has in recent days been among the most vocal elected officials as the protests have played out.

Earlier this week, the mayor said she is trying to strike a “tough balance” between criticizing police officers and supporting the ones who protect the city amid the protests.

“This has been a really tough balance, because I feel helpless. I feel angry. I feel frustrated,” Bottoms told CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

The mayor had also spoken out last week against protests in the city that turned violent and destructive, calling them “chaos” and saying they were not carried out “in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.”