Biden: I was ‘disturbed’ to see Trump taking victory lap over jobs numbers

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Friday he was “disturbed” to see President Donald Trump taking a victory lap earlier that morning in response to lower unemployment numbers.

“Today, like all Americans, I am truly glad to see that two and a half million Americans have gotten their jobs back,” the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee said, speaking from Delaware State University, a public historically black university in Dover.

“I was disturbed, however, to see the President crowing this morning, basically hanging a ‘Mission Accomplished’ banner out there, when there’s so much more work to be done. So many Americans are still hurting,” Biden said.

“More than 20 million Americans, one out of every seven US workers is out of work. For an enormous swath of our country, their dreams are still on hold.”

Biden’s remarks come hours after a new jobs report was released that showed the US unemployment rate fell from April to May — amid the coronavirus pandemic — and that the job market may be recovering well ahead of schedule.

This story is breaking and will be updated.