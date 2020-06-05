Fact check: Trump glosses over racial disparities in jobs numbers while invoking George Floyd

Politics

President Donald Trump had stunningly good jobs data to talk about on Friday. Instead of rising, as expected, the US unemployment rate surprisingly fell to 13.3% in May, as the economy gained 2.5 million jobs.

It was the largest monthly gain in new jobs since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started tracking the data series in 1939.

While Trump did accurately tout these numbers, he also made his usual assortment of lies and exaggerations — delivering a rambling Rose Garden monologue in which he misled Americans about a variety of subjects on which he has been regularly dishonest.

No, Trump wasn’t the one who got the Veterans Choice program created. No, Trump wasn’t left empty ventilator shelves. No, Trump didn’t completely ban travel from China or Europe. No, China isn’t paying for Trump’s tariffs. No, Wuhan wasn’t the only part of China affected by the virus. No, this isn’t the first time the US has lost so many people in a pandemic.

And no, Trump certainly hasn’t done more for black Americans than any other person in the country’s history.

Here is a fact check roundup of Trump’s claims during a supposed “news conference” in which he did not take questions.

Equating the jobs number to racial healing

Trump invoked Floyd’s memory to tout the jobs report, which showed a drop in overall unemployment but also highlighted lingering racial disparities in the US economy.

“Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying, ‘There’s a great thing that’s happening for our country,'” Trump said on Friday. “There’s a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody. There’s a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality.”

Trump later suggested his work on the economy was the centerpiece of his efforts to address racial inequality, though he didn’t offer specifics about how he’d rein in abuses by law enforcement, which is the key issue fueling peaceful protests and violent unrest across the nation.

Facts First: Trump’s comment about “equality” is out of sync with reality — the jobs report says white unemployment dropped, but black unemployment ticked up slightly, and was already at a disproportionately high level. As for Trump’s comments regarding Floyd having a “great day,” activists and pundits have already begun weighing in on the wisdom and propriety of that comment. Floyd died on May 25, killed in police custody in what has been ruled a homicide.

Trump’s victory lap came after the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that 2.5 million jobs were created in May, clawing back some of the 20.7 million jobs that were lost in April. But the job gains weren’t spread proportionately across races. While the white unemployment rate fell from 14.2% to 12.4%, unemployment among blacks essentially remained steady at 16.8%.

About the jobs figures, CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip pointed out on Twitter, “The trend continues: black Americans are the first to lose their jobs and the last to regain them.” CNN Business analyzed the data, which shows that white and Hispanic Americans are starting to feel the recovery, while many African Americans are joining the labor force but not getting hired.

Friends have said Floyd was one of the millions of black Americans whose livelihood was hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Associated Press, he lost his job as a bouncer at a Minneapolis restaurant and nightclub after the state’s stay-at-home orders forced the establishment to temporarily close.

Later during his Rose Garden appearance, Trump shushed a black reporter who asked why he hasn’t rolled out a plan to deal with systemic racism in America. “You are something,” Trump retorted, adding to the string of fights he has had with PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor.

Trump insisted that his efforts on the economy would improve race relations, and that African Americans would benefit from the law he signed Friday to ease limits on federal small business loans. He ignored questions about what he would do specifically to address systemic racism.

“What’s happened to our country, and what you now see has been happening, is the greatest thing that can happen for race relations, for the African American community, the Asian American, for the Hispanic American community, for women, for everything,” Trump later said during the bill-signing. “Because our country is so strong — and that’s what my plan is.”

It wasn’t the first time Trump was asked if he has a plan to deal with systemic abuses by law enforcement. He hasn’t articulated any specific proposals or initiatives that he supports, and has simply said, “the police departments (have) to do better.” Trump has deflected these questions by attacking political opponents and spreading misleading claims about peaceful protesters.

The pandemic death toll

Trump said the economic news was especially good because the pandemic was one of the worst things ever to happen in the country. “Our country has never lost 105,000 people,” he said, citing the lower death tolls in the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center and the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

“We’ve never lost anything close to this,” he continued.

Facts First: The US coronavirus death toll at the time Trump spoke was over 108,000, according to Johns Hopkins University tracking — and this is not the first time the US has lost so many people, even to a pandemic in particular. An estimated 675,000 Americans were killed in the 1918-1919 flu pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 600,000 soldiers are estimated to have died in the Civil War, including more than 300,000 from the United States side.

China and the coronavirus

Trump claimed the coronavirus spread from the Chinese city of Wuhan to the world, but not to the rest of China: “How come, at Wuhan, where it started — and they were very badly, were in bad trouble — but it didn’t go to any other parts, it didn’t go to Beijing, it didn’t go to other parts of China.”

Facts First: It’s not true that the virus didn’t spread to other parts of China beyond Wuhan. By late January, at least 14 Chinese provinces had 100 or more confirmed cases, NPR reported then. In May, a cluster of new cases in China’s northeast, more than a thousand miles from Wuhan, prompted China to impose lockdown measures there. There have been hundreds of confirmed cases in Beijing.

National Guard

While discussing working with governors, Trump claimed that the National Guard was “barely used” in response to the recent protests across the US.

Facts First: Though it’s unclear what Trump meant by “barely used,” as of Friday, more than 41,500 members of the National Guard have been deployed across 33 states and DC in response to protests and civil unrest across the nation.

The National Guard has played a supporting role in responding to the protests, with state and local law enforcement agencies taking responsibility for security.

Combined with the approximately 37,400 members responding to the coronavirus pandemic, this is the largest number of National Guard members ever deployed domestically according to the National Guard Bureau. The previous high was in response to Hurricane Katrina, when about 51,000 members were activated to assist New Orleans residents.

This story is being updated.