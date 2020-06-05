READ: Lawsuit over use of force against protesters at White House ahead of Trump’s church visit
Several protesters and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging the federal use of force to disperse a peaceful protest in Washington, DC, ahead of President Donald Trump’s photo-op at a local church.
The lawsuit says the administration-directed police had “no legitimate basis to destroy the peaceable gathering” of people protesting the death of George Floyd.
Read the full lawsuit:
