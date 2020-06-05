The week in 13 headlines
This week, protests over George Floyd’s death reached a new level around the country. President Donald Trump stepped up the federal military’s footprint in Washington, DC amid protests — including firing on peaceful protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets to clear a park so he could have a photo op outside a church.
Monday
- Trump encourages governors to use aggressive tactics on protesters
- Trump’s allies grow frustrated with White House response amid national upheaval
Tuesday
- 60 minutes of mayhem: How aggressive politics and policing turned a peaceful protest into a violent confrontation
- Only a little more than a third of black Americans trust their local police
- Former Joint Chiefs chairman rips Trump’s threat of military force: ‘Our fellow citizens are not the enemy’
- Attorney General Barr ordered authorities to clear protesters near White House, DOJ official says
Wednesday
- Rand Paul holds up anti-lynching legislation as he seeks changes to bill
- Mattis tears into Trump: ‘We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership’
Thursday
- Trump shares letter that calls peaceful protesters ‘terrorists’
- Al Sharpton announces new March on Washington led by families of black people killed by police
- Appeals court blocks order that would have expanded vote-by-mail amid pandemic in Texas
Friday
- DC Mayor asks Trump to ‘withdraw all extraordinary’ law enforcement and Guard troops from city
- Trump declares victory as US unemployment drops to 13.3%
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
