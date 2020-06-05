This is *exactly* how far Donald Trump will go to hear a packed crowd cheering for him

Politics

On Thursday, South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem announced that plans to maintain social distancing during President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Mount Rushmore to celebrate the July 4 holiday had been scrapped.

“We’ve seen people coming into the state for many weeks now and we continue to see our infection rates decline,” Noem told reporters. “We did have a plan of social distancing, we do not anticipate doing any social distancing activities during the celebration. What I’m going to ask people to do is if you’re sick, stay home.”

Which means that there will be a crowd of 7,500 ticketed guests, and Noem said Thursday that people without tickets would be free to congregate outside the official monument grounds. Meaning that there are likely to be more than 7,500 people in attendance. Maybe a lot more.

Which would seem to be in direct violation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on larger gatherings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies,” read the CDC guidelines. “Larger gatherings (for example, more than 250 people) offer more opportunities for person-to-person contact and therefore pose greater risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

The South Dakota decision to just sort of ignore that federal guidance comes amid the ongoing search by Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee for an alternate site to hold the President’s convention night acceptance speech after Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper refused to bend on recommendations that the audience for the Republican National Convention in Charlotte be limited in order to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and large crowds.

Tweeted Trump on Tuesday:

“Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now, @NC_Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena – Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and then tell them they will not be able to gain entry. Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised. Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State,” Trump tweeted. “Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.”

And since then, there have been reports that GOP convention officials are looking at locations in Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Arizona and several other states to host, at a minimum, the final night of the convention.

Why? Because Trump isn’t going to be speaking to a half-filled arena. Just like he’s not going to celebrate our country’s independence in front of anything other than a big crowd. In short: The President is more than willing to waive best practices to deal with the coronavirus in order to ensure that he has a packed house when he speaks.

If this surprises you, it shouldn’t. Trump has long drawn meaning — and relevance — from the crowds he can draw, and that obsession with size has only grown larger since he entered politics.

“The show is Trump, and it is sold-out performances everywhere,” he told Playboy magazine of his life in 1990.

Throughout his 2016 campaign, he touted the size of his crowds, insisting, without any real evidence, that everywhere he went he was breaking records for the number of people in attendance.

“No matter where we go, we have these massive crowds,” Trump said in October 2016. “We just left one that was 11,000. … It’s been amazing, the receptivity. There’s never been anything like this in this country.”

Once in the White House, the crowd obsession grew even more intense — starting on his first day as president.

“We had a massive field of people,” Trump said of his inauguration crowd. “You saw that — packed. I get up this morning, I turn on one of the networks and they show an empty field. I said wait a minute, I made a speech. I looked out the field was, it looked like a million, a million and a half people, they showed a field where there was practically nobody standing there.”

“Great time in New Hampshire last night,” Trump tweeted in August 2019. “Placed [sic] was maxed out, totally packed, with thousands coming to the arena floor at start. Thousands more outside that were not allowed in per code. Energy was really great to see. We will win New Hampshire in 2020!”

“Radical Left Dem Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, is doing everything possible to stifle Free Speech despite a record sell-out crowd at the Target Center,” tweeted Trump in October 2019.

And just last month, Trump tweeted this: “MAGA crowds are bigger than ever!”

Look. All politicians like big crowds chanting their name and roaring approval for their every word. (Hell, all humans like that!) But Trump’s need to be affirmed by crowds of supporters is significantly in excess of his predecessors in the White House. That need is so strong that he appears comfortable violating his own administration’s rules against large gathering and social distancing in order to be affirmed by his strongest supporters. Which is, well, something.