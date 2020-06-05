Trump administration plans to cut US troops in Germany

Politics

The White House has asked for a substantial reduction of US military personnel stationed in Germany, according to a US defense official.

The official said that the exact size of the reduction has not been decided but a cut of 9,500 is the current tentative planning figure. The formal order to begin moving troops has yet to be given but is expected soon.

There are approximately 34,000 US troops stationed in Germany.

A spokesman for the Pentagon referred CNN to the National Security Council, which has not responded to the request for comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the expected drawdown.

President Donald Trump has long criticized Germany over a range of issues, particularly Berlin’s failure to meet the target of 2% of GDP spending on defense that is recommended by NATO.

While defense officials had weighed moving some forces from Germany in the past, several US and NATO officials told CNN that the size and timing of the reduction were unexpected.

NATO referred questions about the reduction to the US government.

This story is breaking and will be updated.