Trump campaign removes space-themed ad amid complaints from former astronaut, others

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign pulled a space-themed ad from YouTube Thursday after complaints were raised that it violated NASA guidelines and at least one former astronaut objected to appearing in it without her consent.

The “Make Space Great Again” ad was several minutes long and included snippets of speeches from former President John F. Kennedy and Trump and shots of the astronauts who were launched into space last Saturday from American soil for the first time in nearly a decade, but NASA has strict regulations for advertisements posted on its website.

“As a government agency, NASA will not promote or endorse or appear to promote or endorse a commercial product, service or activity,” the site reads. “Astronauts or employees who are currently employed by NASA cannot have their names, likenesses or other personality traits displayed in any advertisements or marketing material.”

Karen Nyberg, a retired astronaut who is married to Doug Hurley, one of the astronauts aboard the SpaceX rocket launched this week, also complained about being featured in the ad without her consent.

“I find it disturbing that a video image of me and my son is being used in political propaganda without my knowledge or consent. That is wrong,” she tweeted.

Trump traveled to Florida on Saturday to watch the successful launch of the NASA/SpaceX rocket and to give a speech at the Kennedy Space Center, saying “the United States has regained our place of prestige as the world leader.”

The President continued: “You can’t be number one on earth if you are number two in space,” and that “we are not going to be number two anywhere.”

The video no longer appears on the campaign’s YouTube channel. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s not clear whether NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, who accompanied Trump at last Saturday’s launch, was aware of the ad beforehand.