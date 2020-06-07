Atlanta mayor says she is disgusted by Trump’s invocation of George Floyd

Politics

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she was “simply disgusted” by President Donald Trump’s invoking George Floyd’s name during a Friday bill signing ceremony touting the latest jobs report, which exceeded economists’ expectations.

“I think if the President was going to say anything, it may have been more appropriate to talk about his [Floyd] family,” said Bottoms in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on “Inside Politics.” “It just shows that this President is incapable of showing any type of empathy. He always gets it wrong, time and time again, and I think we have got to stop expecting any more from him.”

Trump’s comment about Floyd “looking down” was included in unwieldy and unprepared remarks, in which he devoted a significant portion to praising the job law enforcement was doing to quell protesters and urging some states to activate the National Guard.

Speaking in reference to Floyd, Trump maintained that “equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender or creed. They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement.”

Floyd’s death in police custody has sparked massive protests across US and around the world — with many calling for police reform in America. Some protesters and lawmakers have called for defunding police departments, which Bottoms said she does not support. Instead, she pledged to review the Atlanta Police Department’s use-of-force policies.

“We have convened a commission that we will be announcing in the next 24 hours to give me a report in 14 days on our use of force policies and with a final report in the next 45 days with input for the community,” Bottoms said.

On the federal level, House Democrats are also planning to unveil legislation Monday that overhauls law enforcement policies and addresses racial injustice.