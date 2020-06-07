Joe Biden to meet Monday with George Floyd’s family

Politics

Joe Biden will travel to Houston, Texas, on Monday to privately meet with and offer his condolences to the family of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police launched widespread protests across the nation, according to a Biden aide.

The former vice president will also tape a video message for Floyd’s funeral service on Tuesday, but Biden is not planning to attend the service because the presumptive Democratic nominee’s team did not want to cause any disruptions on Tuesday from his Secret Service protection, according to people familiar with those deliberations.

Biden has delivered speeches and met with community members in his home state of Delaware and neighboring Pennsylvania calling for the dire need to end systemic racism in the nation.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.