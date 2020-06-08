Top congressional Democrats steer clear of ‘defund the police’ rhetoric

Politics

Top congressional Democrats are steering clear of the growing calls by activists to “defund the police,” saying they sympathize with the intent behind the movement but are concerned that the rhetoric could undercut efforts at the federal level to overhaul policing practices nationwide.

“I think it can be used as a distraction — and that’s my concern,” said Rep. Karen Bass, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, and a lead sponsor of the Democrats’ new bill to impose national policing standards. “Because what I said is what I believe is the real intent, which is to address the root causes of crime.”

The sentiment was echoed by top Democrats on Monday after calls to cut funding for local law enforcement picked up steam at protests across the country sparked by the death of George Floyd after a police officer in Minneapolis kneeled on his neck.

The city council there announced it would seek to dismantle the police department, though the city’s mayor, Jacob Frey, later said he wouldn’t seek “to abolish the police.”

“Defunding police departments are not the answer,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat of Maryland, told CNN Monday. “We need police departments; we need to keep peace and order. This effort is about making sure that those who we give the authority to exercise that authority in a way that’s positive and expected by the American people.”

The fear among Democrats is that the phrase “defund the police” may be seen by many as a stark and dangerous proposition, one that would leave communities without law enforcement. While there is a wide spectrum of views about what exactly supporters are seeking through the movement, many proponents describe it something more than just police reforms, but something less than getting rid of police departments altogether.

Supporters of the movement say the effort should include a dramatic shifting of resources and responsibilities away from police to other government entities better suited to address longstanding problems facing communities.

But while Democrats agree with the activists that police tactics must change immediately, they also recognize the rhetoric could make voters uncomfortable in a high-stakes election year. And already President Donald Trump and top Republicans have used the slogan to paint Democrats as embracing reckless actions that could endanger public safety.

“No one is talking about eliminating all police or anything like that; it sounds at first glance like they are,” said House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, who plans to hold a committee vote on his new policing bill as soon as next week. “But you know saying we are going to devote more resources to all kinds of things like mental health and community services and social things and the fact that some of these police budgets are bloated at the local level — those are basically all local decisions — but there’s a lot of validity to it.”

The comments come after Democrats offered their sweeping new policing bill on Monday, something that is already backed by more than 200 House and Senate Democrats but has yet to garner a GOP co-sponsor. The bill, the Justice in Policing Act, would ban police use of chokeholds, mandate training on racial bias, make it easier to sue police in civil court, mandate federal law enforcement’s use of body cameras, create a national database tracking the history of police misconduct, and limit the transfer of military-grade equipment to state and local police.

Asked if she backs the “defund the police” movement, Pelosi said people should “have those debates at the local level.”

“That is a local decision,” she said at a news conference, adding: “That doesn’t say we’re going to pile more money on to further militarize the police.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer didn’t address the matter at a news conference and declined to respond to a question later about it.

But a fellow New York Democrat, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee and is a member of the CBC, stopped short of saying he supports defunding the police.

“The issue as it relates to police funding needs to be evaluated at the state and local level on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

Democrats say after the brutal deaths of black Americans at the hands of police they understand the growing anger and fury with police tactics — and empathize with calls to defund the police, even if they have yet to fully embrace the slogan.

“It shows the extreme frustration that our young people have about the current state of policing in America in so far as how it relates to black people in urban areas, and this is their response,” said Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson, a CBC member who sits on House Judiciary. “I certainly am not going to blame them for having that extreme view because things have gotten extreme.”