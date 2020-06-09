Biden campaign ramps up Facebook ad spending

Politics

Former Vice President Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign spent about $5 million on Facebook ads last week as he sharpened his criticism of President Donald Trump‘s response to the protests ripping across the nation over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Biden spent $1.6 million on Facebook ads just on Thursday, according to Facebook’s ad library, which is the most Biden has spent on Facebook ads in a single day during the 2020 campaign. Biden spent about as much money last week on Facebook ads as he did during the first 10 months of his candidacy.

Trump’s campaign, by contrast, spent about $1.27 million on Facebook ads last week.

One ad that Biden’s campaign ran this past week called on supporters to sign a petition to “condemn” Trump, and accused the President of fanning the “flames of white supremacy, hatred and violence.” It showed a photo of Trump walking in front of officers in riot gear in front of the White House.

Biden’s steep increase in ad spending came the same week he gave two major speeches contrasting himself with Trump and criticizing the President’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the police brutality protests spreading across the nation. Hours before Biden gave a speech empathizing with the protesters, Trump turned security forces on peaceful protesters in front of the White House — who were dispersed with tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets — so that he could walk across the street to pose with a Bible in front of a church.

This week, the campaign is launching a new digital ad targeting young voters that will use clips from Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, when he addressed systemic racism. The ad will run statewide on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat in battleground states, including Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Additionally, a Biden campaign official told CNN that in the past week, the campaign also spent more than $1 million on advertising on Google. Rob Flaherty, Biden’s digital director, tweeted that 1.2 million new people joined the campaign’s email list between June 1 and June 7.

The Trump campaign set its single-day spending high on Facebook this election cycle with $415,500 on February 1, the day after the Senate voted to block any witnesses from being called in the President’s impeachment trial. Trump was acquitted on two articles of impeachment days later.

The Biden campaign’s increased ad spending also comes after the coronavirus pandemic forced both presidential candidates to halt in-person campaigning in March and turned the 2020 presidential race into one fought over social media, email, advertising and phone calls. In recent days, Biden has begun cautiously returning to the campaign trail, and left his home state of Delaware for the first time in months last week when he traveled to Philadelphia to deliver his speech addressing systemic racism. Trump’s reelection campaign is also set to relaunch in-person campaign rallies in the next two weeks, according to Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

In March, Facebook said it was removing some ads run by Trump’s reelection campaign that it says ran afoul of its policies to “prevent confusion around the official US census.” Facebook has been criticized by Democrats for its policy of not fact-checking ads run by politicians, a policy that Democrats say benefits Trump.

This story has been updated with information about a new digital ad from the Biden campaign.