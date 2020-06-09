READ: Sen. Tim Scott unveils draft of GOP police reform plan

Politics

Sen. Tim Scott, the only African American Republican senator, sent to GOP offices a draft of a proposed “Justice Act,” after he was tasked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to come up with a plan for police reform that would be palatable to McConnell’s conservative Senate caucus.

The draft, obtained by CNN, comes after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner went to Capitol Hill to meet with Scott, of South Carolina, earlier Tuesday.

Read a draft outline of the proposal below:

cnn.com/2020/06/09/politics/tim-scott-legislation-draft/index.html