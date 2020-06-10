READ: CNN’s response to Trump campaign’s demand for an apology over poll that shows Biden leading

Politics

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign sent a cease-and-desist letter to CNN demanding a retraction and apology for a recent poll that showed him behind presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The demand contained numerous incorrect and misleading claims and was immediately rejected by the network.

“To my knowledge, this is the first time in its 40-year history that CNN had been threatened with legal action because an American politician or campaign did not like CNN’s polling results,” David Vigilante, CNN’s executive vice president and general counsel, wrote in a letter to the Trump campaign.

Read the full letter below:

cnn.com/2020/06/10/politics/cnn-letter-to-trump-over-poll/index.html