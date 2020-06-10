READ: George Floyd’s brother’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee

Politics

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, will appear Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee for an oversight hearing on policing and law enforcement accountability.

George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody, an event that has sparked a national outcry along with sustained protests and civil unrest over the issue of police misconduct and racial injustice.

Read Philonise Floyd’s testimony as prepared:

cnn.com/2020/06/10/politics/testimony-transcript-philonise-floyd/index.html