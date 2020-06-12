Trump reschedules Tulsa rally ‘out of respect’ for Juneteenth

Politics

President Donald Trump announced late Friday night that he is rescheduling a rally that was to be held on June 19 — Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States — “out of respect for this holiday.”

Trump’s decision to hold his first campaign rally in months on the holiday was met with widespread criticism amid the national outcry following George Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers and nationwide protests about police brutality and racial inequality.

“We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th — a big deal,” Trump tweeted. “Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents. I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests.”

Earlier Friday, Trump denied in an interview with Fox News that the rally was purposefully scheduled for June 19 in Tulsa — the site of one of the worst atrocities against African Americans in the nation’s history a century ago — and instead said it should be thought of as a “celebration.”

“It’s an interesting date. It wasn’t done for that reason, but it’s an interesting date,” he said.

But given Trump’s history of racist statements, including his embrace of the birther movement, many instead saw the upcoming campaign event as a call out to rally white supremacists. Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California called the event a “welcome home party” for them.

This story has been updated with additional background information.