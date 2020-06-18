Defense secretary announces review that aims to increase racial diversity in US military

Politics

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced a review Thursday aimed at increasing racial diversity and “ensuring equal opportunity across all ranks” of the US military.

The announcement was made in a video message to the Department of Defense on diversity and inclusiveness and actions he is taking to address the matter across the department.

Esper announced a new internal board, the Defense Board on Diversity and Inclusion in the Military, that will “conduct a six-month sprint to develop concrete, actionable recommendations to increase racial diversity and ensure equal opportunity across all ranks, and especially in the officer corps.”

He also announced an advisory board called the Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion in the Armed Services.

“This committee will be a permanent structure, comprised of a diverse group of Americans committed to the task at hand,” Esper said. “They will report to me and will have the independence and resources necessary to get us where we need to be. My goal is to have this advisory committee formed and operating before the end of the year, and to build upon the work of the defense board I’m establishing today.”

Esper also called on senior leadership to speak up with their own ideas to implement immediately, “such as removing photos from promotion, school, and command selection boards — this is something I pushed as secretary of the Army, as we worked to overhaul our personnel system.”

The Pentagon is grappling with the issue of race in an effort to ease tensions and urge unity following weeks of civic upheaval after the death of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers. Multiple officials tell CNN there is a recognition that the military — one of the most diverse and integrated institutions in American society — had to take a stand and speak out against racial injustice and intolerance.

In the weeks before Esper’s Thursday announcement, senior military leaders had already taken steps to address the issue, speaking to troops, hold listening sessions, sharing personal experiences and reaching out in various attempts to start a conversation about issues of racial inequality in the military.

This story is breaking and will be updated.