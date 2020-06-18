House coronavirus committee chairman demands Trump administration release economic projections

Politics

The head of the House’s select committee on the coronavirus crisis is demanding unemployment and economic projections that the Trump administration had planned to leave out of its traditional mid-session economic forecast.

Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn, the committee chairman, sent a letter on Wednesday requesting “the unemployment and economic projections that the White House has reportedly decided to omit from the annual mid-session budget update so Congress can seek effective solutions to help struggling Americans and prevent further economic damage.”

The “mid-session review” usually comes over the summer after the winter release of the President’s budget proposal, and includes updated projections on unemployment and growth.

Clyburn sent the letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, acting Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Tomas Philipson and acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought, requesting that they tell the committee by June 21 “whether the Administration will include a comprehensive set” of the projections consistent with previous years.

If they don’t confirm the projections’ inclusion, Clyburn added, the committee requests that they provide by July 2 “all economic projections for calendar years 2020 to 2030,” projections by industry or sector and all documentation on “whether to issue economic forecasts this year.”

CNN has reached out to the Treasury Department and OMB for comment.

The letter cites news from last month that the White House will forgo issuing the economic projections, which would likely show the effects of the coronavirus downturn, as two officials familiar with the matter told CNN. The Washington Post first reported on the decision to forgo the usual forecast this year.

The officials told CNN at the time that the coronavirus had injected too much uncertainty into the economy to allow for accurate projections. Instead, the report will likely include a summary of the current economic conditions and information about relief legislation enacted by the administration.

Clyburn said in the letter that President Donald Trump and the administration had characterized the economy as improving, “yet the Administration is withholding underlying economic and employment projections that every other modern President, Democrat and Republican, has released to the public.”

“Faced with job losses unmatched since the Great Depression, we should avail ourselves of the expertise of career federal officials to seek a path forward—not hide their analyses for short-term political gain,” Clyburn wrote. “The federal government’s economic forecasts are the product of taxpayer dollars, and the government has a duty to share its analyses with Congress and the public.”

He added that in light of congressional programs like the $600 weekly unemployment increase ending in July, “it is essential to have comprehensive data in order to assess the effectiveness of enacted programs in ameliorating economic pain and to determine what more Congress should do.”