READ: Less-redacted version of the Mueller report released by Justice Department

Politics

The Justice Department unveiled on Friday sections of the final investigative report of special counsel Robert Mueller largely related to the 2016 election efforts of convicted former Trump adviser Roger Stone.

The re-release of the Mueller report comes 15 months after Mueller first handed it to the Justice Department for Attorney General William Barr to release, and several months after Stone’s trial revealed details in the report that had been kept confidential.

Read the report, with fewer redactions, below: