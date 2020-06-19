Tulsa mayor imposes curfew for parts of downtown ahead of Trump rally

Politics

A curfew for the area around President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been imposed ahead of the event.

Republican Mayor G. T. Bynum issued an executive order on Thursday establishing the curfew in parts of the city’s downtown area, saying more than 100,000 people were expected in the vicinity of the event.

The order also says that “individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other States are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally.”

The curfew began Thursday, 10 p.m. local time and will stay in effect until Saturday, 6 a.m. Then, after the rally is over, a continued curfew will be in place until 6 a.m on Sunday.

“We understand that many people are unaware that a curfew will be in place and barricades are still in the process of being setup,” the Tulsa Police Department said Thursday. “If we find anyone in violation of the Executive Order this evening, we will request that they leave the area based on the curfew. If people refuse to leave the area, they may be cited or arrested.”

Earlier this week, rally-goers enthusiastically awaiting the President’s arrival have formed a line and camped outside the rally’s venue, the Bank of Oklahoma Center. The mayor’s curfew appears to extend to the area around the BOK Center. CNN has reached out to the mayor’s office and Tulsa police.

The rally in Tulsa is Trump’s first major campaign event since the coronavirus pandemic shut down parts of the country.

Oklahoma recently reported its largest single day increase in Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Trump campaign said it plans to provide hand sanitizer, temperature checks and masks to attendees, though wearing a mask won’t be required.