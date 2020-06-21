Judiciary chairman says he expects Berman will testify before Congress and is ‘not interested’ in Bolton appearing

Politics

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said Sunday he is confident Geoffrey Berman, the powerful US attorney who departed his post Saturday after a standoff with the Trump administration, will testify before his committee.

Nadler, a Democrat, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” that the committee had invited Berman to testify Wednesday alongside Justice Department whistleblowers.

“I don’t know about Wednesday, but I’m sure he will testify,” Nadler said.

Berman, the former US attorney for the Southern District of New York whose office had pursued President Donald Trump and his allies, said he would exit his role Saturday, ending a contentious back and forth with Attorney General William Barr that included Berman’s extraordinary initial refusal to step down and resulted in Trump firing him.

But Nadler on Sunday told Tapper that his panel likely won’t seek testimony from John Bolton, the former Trump national security adviser who asserted in a forthcoming book that Trump offered to get involved in a case overseen by Berman.

“We’re not interested in Bolton’s testimony,” Nadler said.

Bolton claimed that in 2018, Trump offered to help Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a Justice Department investigation into a Turkish bank, Halkbank, with ties to Erdogan that was suspected of violating US Iran sanctions — an investigation overseen by Berman and the SDNY. Berman and Barr had clashed over the handling of the Halkbank case and others, with tensions between the New York and Washington offices running high during Berman’s tenure.

When pressed on why the committee wouldn’t want to hear from Bolton about the Halkbank case, Nadler added, “We may, but we’ll see about that.”

California Rep. Adam Schiff, who led House Democrats’ impeachment investigation into Trump, said Thursday that Democratic House leadership had “just begun discussions with leadership about what next steps are appropriate to find out more about what John Bolton experienced, saw, witnessed in terms of the President’s wrongdoing.”