Justices to discuss Democrats’ push for Mueller documents

Supreme Court justices will meet over the phone Thursday to discuss whether House Democrats can obtain grand jury material from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The House Judiciary Committee has been attempting to obtain grand jury materials that the special counsel’s prosecutors collected from witnesses about Trump.

The material at issue includes portions of Mueller’s report that were redacted to protect grand jury information, underlying grand jury testimony and exhibits that related to certain individuals and events described in the report.

A federal appeals court in March sided with the Judiciary Committee, saying that lawmakers had a “compelling need” to view the secretive detail.

The court will also discuss the Justice Department’s attempt to resume federal executions.

Lawyers for the inmates are asking the Supreme Court to block a lower court ruling upholding the federal government’s new lethal injection protocol comprised of the single drug pentobarbital.