House to vote on police reform bill named in honor of George Floyd

Politics

House Democrats are set to pass a policing reform proposal on Thursday named in honor of George Floyd, whose death in police custody has sparked nationwide calls to address police misconduct and racial injustice and prompted weeks of protests and civil unrest.

The vote comes a day after Democrats blocked a competing Republican bill in the Senate. The House bill is expected to pass largely along party lines, with Republicans opposing it.

The legislation — titled the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 — has provisions to reform qualified immunity for law enforcement, prohibitions on racial profiling on the part of law enforcement and bans no-knock warrants in federal drug cases. It would ban chokeholds at the federal level and classify them as a civil rights violation and establish a national registry of police misconduct maintained by the Department of Justice.

But it has little chance of becoming law. Despite calls from both parties for quick action to address police misconduct, efforts to find common ground have largely devolved into partisan finger-pointing as both sides take issue with the other party’s approach.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week that she had hoped to bring the Democratic legislation to conference with the Senate GOP proposal. It is unclear, however, whether the Senate will be able to pass any kind of policing measure after the defeat of the Republican proposal on Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already shot down the House’s plan, saying it is an overreach and will not advance in the Senate.

As efforts to enact reform are taking place in a presidential election year, the odds of finding a compromise in the coming months may be even more slim than usual on Capitol Hill.

The House legislation puts more of an emphasis on setting national standards, such as mandating federal uniformed officers to wear body cameras and banning chokeholds. The Senate GOP plan focuses more on incentivizing states to take action.

Senate Democrats on Wednesday criticized the GOP policing reform proposal as an inadequate response to the national calls to address police misconduct, and they denied Republicans the votes needed to clear a procedural hurdle and open floor debate on the legislation.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott, who introduced the GOP measure, slammed Democrats for blocking debate and said the move was “about politics, and a refusal to find a solution.”

“We’ll move on. People will forget about it. And you know what’s going to happen? Something bad. And we’ll be right back here talking about what should have been done, what could have been done, why we must act now,” he predicted on the Senate floor.