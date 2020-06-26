Trump says he signed executive order to protect monuments

Politics

President Donald Trump said on Twitter Friday that he has signed an executive order on protecting monuments, an action the President had been teasing for the past week.

“I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues – and combatting recent Criminal Violence,” the President wrote Friday. “Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country!”

The text of the act has not been released. It’s not clear how the order differs from the existing Veterans’ Memorial Preservation Act, under which the President claimed earlier this week that he had “authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison.”

CNN has reported some Trump allies had been pushing the White House to take a stance — any stance — on the racial issues fracturing the country.

While some outside advisers had advocated for an even more forceful condemnation of looting and property destruction, they concede that even a conciliatory approach that embraces the other side of the debate would better serve the President than his seeming refusal to, as one adviser put it, “pick a lane” and show leadership on the issue.

This outside adviser said the monuments executive order, which they pushed to the White House, would be a “symbolic step” toward elevating the law and order message that some feel has been undermined by the administration’s inability to stop the destruction of problematic statues and failure to cajole state and local authorities to do so in other cities.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.