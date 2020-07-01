Households with children hit hardest by the pandemic recession, Census reports

Politics

American households with children are being disproportionately impacted by food insecurity and missed housing payments due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new analysis from the Census Bureau.

The latest House Pulse Survey shows that about 11.8 million children live in households that missed a mortgage or rent payment or sought a deferment, while roughly 3.9 million children are experiencing Covid-19 induced food shortages.

The analysis noted that nearly 1.3 million children are living in households facing both types of insecurities.

This is the latest look at the social and economic impact from Covid-19 facing American households as the pandemic stretches into the summer.

While joblessness had been falling as states lifted stay-at-home orders, the recent resurgence of the virus has cast a new shadow over the US economy. At least 16 states have had to hit pause on their reopening plans.

Americans are also facing looming evictions, as states’ moratoriums start to expire. On a national level, the CARES Act provides some protection from evictions and late fees for tenants who live in federally subsidized or federally backed housing through July 24 but that only covers 28% of the nation’s rental units, according to the Urban Institute.

CNN previously spoke with Kianah Ashley, a New York City resident and mother to a 5-year-old son who told CNN about her struggles to maintain a stable home after losing her job in March as a teacher’s aid with the with the Department of Education. Ashley says the extra $600 a week in enhanced unemployment benefits from the federal CARES Act has helped but those benefits are set to expire on July 31.

Ashley was homeless about 18 months ago, and doesn’t want that to become her reality again.

“No child deserves to have to go through an experience like that. That’s a very big fear of mine,” said Ashley. “It’s not a good feeling.”