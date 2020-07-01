Trump campaign announces $131 million raised in June

Politics

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign announced Wednesday that the campaign and the Republican National Committee had taken in $131 million in June, bringing the amount raised in the second quarter of the year to $266 million.

With the latest figures, $947 million has been raised over the past two years, and there’s more than $295 million in cash on hand.

“The Trump campaign’s monumental June fundraising haul proves that people are voting with their wallets and that enthusiasm behind President Trump’s re-election is only growing,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

CNN has reached out to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign on its June fundraising numbers.

Earlier this year, CNN reported that the Trump campaign and the RNC had raised more than $212 million in the first quarter of 2020, and though the numbers were strong the campaign saw a dip in how much it raised in March as the coronavirus outbreak swept across the nation.

Biden and his party outperformed Trump’s fundraising operation for the first time in May, raking in a massive $80.8 million to the $74 million Trump and the RNC collected. But Trump still had a far larger war chest less than six months before Election Day.

While the coronavirus pandemic has forced each campaign to cancel a slew of in-person events and prioritize its digital efforts on fundraising, Trump returned to the campaign trail last month with his first two rallies since March.