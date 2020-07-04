Montana’s Greg Gianforte suspends in-person campaign events after wife, running mate attended event with Kimberly Guilfoyle

Politics

Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte of Montana has suspended in-person campaigning for his gubernatorial bid in the state after his wife and running mate attended an event with Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and a top fundraiser for the Trump campaign who has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson for Gianforte’s campaign told CNN on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Susan Gianforte and Kristen Juras, who is running for lieutenant governor, attended an event with Guilfoyle, who tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President Donald Trump’s event at Mount Rushmore Friday night.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of others, they will self-quarantine, be tested for COVID-19, and suspend in-person campaign events pending test results,” the spokesperson said.

Gianforte was in Washington, DC, this week during the event as the House was in session, the spokesperson said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.