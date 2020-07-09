Chief Justice Roberts gave everyone something to call a win

Politics

Chief Justice John Roberts’ rejection of President Donald Trump’s claim that his finances must be kept secret provided a fitting capstone to a Supreme Court session dominated by Roberts, who balanced his conservative impulses with a quest for institutional respect.

The Roberts Court showed it would neither bow to Trump nor fully turn its back on him. Rather, Thursday’s decisions — both by 7-2 votes — reflected Roberts’ effort to find unity between the court’s dueling ideological camps.

Tellingly, the two decisions were joined by liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has complained publicly about Trump withholding his tax returns, as well as by Trump’s two conservative appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. The holdouts? Clarence Thomas, appointed by George H.W. Bush, and Samuel Alito, appointed by George W. Bush.

Roberts was able to avoid the familiar 5-4 conservative-liberal spilt by crafting opinions that laid down fundamental checks on a President yet offered Trump multiple ways to keep fighting subpoenas issued by a Manhattan grand jury and the Democratic-led US House of Representatives.

The result was a loss for an assertion of presidential power, but a practical win for Trump as he approaches his re-election in November. It is unlikely he would be forced to produce any documents before the election, especially in the cases brought by House committees seeking records from his accountants and banks.

And Roberts was a winner of sorts, too, as he found common ground. All eight of his colleagues agreed that a President cannot claim absolute immunity from criminal prosecution, as Trump’s lawyers had asserted in the case against Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance During a lower court hearing, Trump’s lawyer responded to a question about Trump’s infamous Fifth Avenue claim by saying that even if the President shot someone on the avenue in New York, he would not be subject to any state criminal proceeding while in office.

In the House disputes, Roberts brought together the four liberal justices and two fellow conservatives to endorse congressional subpoena power — but with conditions. The House will have to more specifically justify its need for the Trump materials and overcome any burden the request may put on him. Wrote Roberts: “(B)urdens imposed by a congressional subpoena should be carefully scrutinized, for they stem from a rival political branch that has an ongoing relationship with the President and incentives to use subpoenas for institutional advantage.”

All told, the decisions culminated an unprecedented term marked by the coronavirus pandemic, national strife and myriad cases involving the Trump agenda.

Trump continues his Twitter tirades

Trump, who had continually railed against the court and individual justices, tweeted Thursday: “The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!”

He added, “Courts in the past have given ‘broad deference’. BUT NOT ME!”

Yet the Roberts majority did not leave Trump empty-handed in the documents cases or major disputes this term. The high court gave the Trump administration plenty of what it wanted in other cases — notably in its decision this week favoring religious employers chafing at federal anti-discrimination law and the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that workers’ insurance include contraceptive care.

And Roberts wrote the court’s 5-4 decision invalidating the leadership structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, in an opinion that would bolster presidential authority at the expense of independent agencies.

But there were high-profile exceptions, as when Roberts rejected the Trump effort to end an Obama-era program that protects young immigrants who came to the US without documentation. In that dispute over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, Roberts joined with the court’s four liberal justices.

He also cast the fifth vote with liberals to ensure that a Louisiana abortion regulation on physicians was not revived. At the same time, Roberts continued his pattern of offering neither side an outright victory. He raised the bar for women, physicians and abortion rights advocates who want to challenge abortion regulations in the future.

A test of leadership

The paired Trump document disputes recalled the high court’s landmark battles over presidential immunity and privilege in the 1974 Richard Nixon Watergate tapes dispute and 1997 Bill Clinton Paula Jones case.

In both instances, the court ruled unanimously against the president’s effort to withhold materials and testimony. Justices of the earlier eras closed ranks to deliver a message against the president, without any alternative options as Trump was afforded on Thursday.

In United States v. Nixon, the court concluded that fundamental due process and need for evidence in a criminal trial overrode Nixon’s interest in withholding Oval Office tapes connected to the Watergate cover-up. In Clinton v. Jones, the court said Clinton could not invoke presidential immunity to postpone a civil lawsuit by Jones, who claimed he had sexually harassed her when he was governor of Arkansas.

Thursday’s decisions arose from US House committee attempts to obtain financial documents that members say would help them write new ethics legislation. Those subpoenas were directed at Trump’s accountants Mazars USA and two of his financial institutions, Deutsche Bank and Capital One. Trumps’ lawyers intervened, arguing that the subpoenas lacked any valid legislative purpose.

A separate case emerged from the New York grand jury’s investigation, directed by Manhattan DA Vance pursuing whether Trump, before becoming president directed “hush money” to women who claimed to have affairs with him. (Trump has denied the affairs.) In that case, Trump argued that a sitting president is immune from any criminal proceeding while in office.

Lower court judges rejected the Trump arguments and upheld all the disputed subpoenas.

In considering those cases, successors to the Nixon and Clinton milestones, Chief Justice Roberts probably came as close as possible to unanimity on this court. Only conservative Justices Thomas and Alito dissented.

In many other ideological disputes, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh have aligned with Thomas and Alito.

Gorsuch and Kavanaugh likely were reassured by Roberts’ opinion keeping the door open to the President’s fight against the subpoenas. They also might have had their own interest in demonstrating independence from Trump.

This President has often suggested that any Democratic-appointed jurist would rule against him, and, alternatively, that his appointees would always be with him.

In 2018, after Trump disparaged a judge who ruled against the administration as an “Obama judge,” Roberts, a 2005 appointee of President George W. Bush, rejoined:

“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.”

Trump responded at the time with a string of tweets that began: “Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have ‘Obama judges,’ and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country.”

On Thursday, it was a combination of Obama, Clinton, Bush and Trump judges who delivered the verdict.