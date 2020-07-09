Justice Department supports Roger Stone going to prison on Tuesday

Politics

The Justice Department supports longtime Trump friend Roger Stone going to prison on Tuesday, according to a new court filing.

Stone has asked a federal appeals court for emergency help to delay his prison term until September, citing coronavirus.

But the Justice Department, which has been criticized for going easy on Stone, said the report date of July 14 that was set by his trial judge is “a reasonable exercise of that court’s discretion based on the totality of the factual and legal circumstances.”

