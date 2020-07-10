Trump’s New Hampshire rally delayed because of expected thunderstorms

Politics

President Donald Trump‘s Portsmouth, New Hampshire, rally has been delayed, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday.

McEnany told reporters aboard Air Force One that the rally would be postponed a week or two due to the impending thunderstorms in the area. The rally was slated to be held outside at an airplane hangar amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump commented on Tropical Storm Fay ahead of his departure for Florida earlier Friday, saying he was monitoring the storm, which is expected to hit the East Coast. New Hampshire is also expecting thunderstorms.

Ahead of the now-postponed Saturday rally, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared to downplay crowd expectations, claiming that “millions” of supporters are staying home because they already support Trump and don’t need to see him in person amid a pandemic.

“People will decide whether they want to go. I think there are so many millions, literally, of Trump-Pence voters who don’t want to go to rallies because they are already supporting the President and they’re going to do what they can to get other people to support the President, but they don’t want to go to rallies because maybe they’re older or they have some of the underlying co-morbidities,” she said during a Friday appearance on Fox News.