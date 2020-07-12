Pelosi calls Trump public mask wearing ‘an admission’ that it can stop spread of coronavirus

Politics

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said President Donald Trump has “crossed a bridge” on mask wearing, calling his action while on a Saturday visit to wounded service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “an admission” that mask wearing can help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“I’m so glad that he obeyed the rules of the Walter Reed. You can’t go see our veterans who are there without wearing a mask. Now, he’s crossed a bridge,” Pelosi told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of The Union.” “That’s an admission that if you’re going to see our soldiers, you have to wear a mask. If you’re going to be with our children, you have to wear a mask. If we want to stop the spread of the coronavirus, you have to wear a mask.”

The California Democrat continued, “So hopefully by his example, he will change his attitude, which will be helpful in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.