Dunford won’t run key commission to oversee US implementation of $500 billion fund

Politics

Retired Gen. Joseph Dunford, the former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, has pulled out of consideration to lead an oversight panel reviewing the implementation of a $500 billion fund that was created by the March stimulus law, a setback for congressional efforts to oversee how taxpayer dollars are being spent, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had privately viewed Dunford as a top candidate to lead the five-member oversight commission, which is required by federal law to regularly report to Congress how the massive fund is being spent to aid struggling businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. The commission has been operating without a chairman for months and has already issued two reports.

But Dunford pulled out of consideration because he believed running the commission would conflict with his other commitments, sources said Tuesday.

Dunford, when his name became public as the likely selection to chair the panel, was in the process of being vetted for the spot — which included a look into his current work and ties to companies and nonprofit groups.

One issue that wasn’t resolved, according to a person familiar with the process, was Dunford’s desire to continue ongoing work related to veterans issues, and that played a role in his decision to remove himself from the running.