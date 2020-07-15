Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announces he has tested positive for coronavirus

Politics

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he has coronavirus and said he’s the first governor to test positive for it.

Stitt, a Republican, said at a press conference that he was tested on Tuesday and that he feels “fine,” other than being a “little bit achy.” He said he’ll be quarantining and working from home and isolating away from his family, and that he was “pretty shocked” to be the first governor to get the virus.

“I want to use my story to remind Oklahomans that if you aren’t feeling well, we want you to get tested,” said Stitt, who added that he is not considering a statewide mask mandate as of now.

The city of Tulsa has experienced a recent surge in coronavirus cases following President Donald Trump’s rally there on June 20, at which Stitt was present without a facial covering. On Wednesday, the governor downplayed the possibility that he contracted the virus at the event.

“I don’t think there was any way it was at the President’s rally. It’s too long ago,” Stitt said.

Based on contact tracing, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said Stitt did not contract Covid-19 at the rally.

Dr. Lance Frye, the commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said they don’t know exactly when Stitt was infected, but that it would’ve been within the last couple of weeks.

This story is breaking and will be updated.