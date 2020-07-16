Cuomo defends Covid poster that doesn’t mention New York’s pandemic death toll

Politics

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday defended a poster he put out touting the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic that makes no mention of the number of Covid-19 deaths in the state.

“Oh, we’re not celebrating at all,” Cuomo, a Democrat, told CNN’s Kate Bolduan on “Newsroom” when pressed about the poster, which he released earlier this week. “What we’re saying is New Yorkers did step up and did flatten the curve. That is a fact. … I applaud New Yorkers. I’m proud to applaud New Yorkers.”

The vintage-style poster, which was designed by the governor himself, highlights the state’s success in decreasing its number of coronavirus hospitalizations. It includes a number of references to various aspects of the state’s response to the pandemic, such as the shutdown of the state’s economy earlier this year, a state-manufactured hand sanitizer line and the Javits Center field hospital. But critics have pointed out that the poster doesn’t acknowledge the more than 32,000 New Yorkers who have lost their lives to the virus.

The poster is featured on the governor’s official website and it can also be purchased from a website not affiliated with the state.

Asked by Bolduan if it was a mistake to put out the poster while the country is still in the midst of the pandemic, Cuomo said he didn’t think so, and again applauded the efforts of the state’s residents over the last few months.

New York has been at the center of the pandemic since its onset, and the state currently leads the country in both coronavirus cases and deaths.

Cuomo, whose national profile increased during the pandemic due in part to the daily televised addresses he gave for more than 100 days, lamented the loss of life during his last address in June.

“Today, we have done a full 180, from worst to first,” he said last month. “We are controlling the virus better than any state in the country and any nation on the globe.”

But the governor has also faced detractors, who assert that he made a number of missteps earlier this year, including not shutting down New York’s economy fast enough as the number of cases in the state began to climb.