Biden launches week-long $15 million ad blitz in battleground states

Politics

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign is kicking up its advertising investments in key battleground states, announcing a new $15 million ad buy in broadcast, radio and digital over the next week.

The new ad campaign, which features three new TV spots, marks an escalation in the campaign’s ad spending heading into the general election against President Donald Trump. By comparison, the Biden campaign’s first major ad buy also totaled $15 million but was spread over a five-week period beginning in June.

Television and digital commercials will continue to run in six states Trump won in 2016, including Pennsylvania and Arizona, and in expanded markets in Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Florida. The campaign said that it is broadening its national buys to include sports and news channels, and it intends to run ads during the Major League Baseball opening games this week.

The investment and the ads are part of the campaign’s continued effort to draw a sharp contrast between Trump and Biden’s style of leadership.

“These new ads make the positive case for Joe Biden,” TJ Ducklo, Biden campaign national press secretary, told CNN, “and emphasize his trusted and tested experience during a crisis.”

The first ad, “Truth” uses Biden’s own words speaking about the coronavirus pandemic and the type of leadership needed in this moment, trying to present a contrast with Trump without naming him by name. Biden encourages Americans to take preventive measures to help curb the spread of the virus, including wearing mask as the former vice president is seen doing several times in the ad.

“Today we’re facing a serious threat. We have to meet it as one country. Numbers don’t lie. Infection rates are now going up in more states than they are going down. We’ve got to fight this together,” Biden says in the ad. “Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Limit the size of crowds. It may be inconvenient. It may be uncomfortable. But it’s the right thing to do as an American.”

He adds, “We need a president who will level with the American people, a president who will tell us the unvarnished truth, a president who will take responsibility instead of always blaming others. A president who will listen to the experts, follow the science, allow them to speak. A president who will lead and be an example for the nation. We have to do all we can to keep our fellow Americans safe and healthy.”

The second minute-long spot, “Tested,” features a narrator arguing Biden’s experience as vice president, including his work on the Recovery Act and the Ebola crisis, has prepared him for this moment.

“In a crisis you’re tested. As a nation, we’ve been tested before and he has too,” the narrator says, adding “Now we’re being tested again.”

The ad shows images of Trump, including his photo-op outside at St. John’s church after peaceful protestors were forcefully cleared from the area as the narrator says, “Joe Biden knows the answer is not ignoring the crisis, bailing out big corporations, and dividing a nation in pain.”

“It’s working together to protect the workers who keep us strong, rebuild the middle class, pay people what they deserve and give every American the path to a good paying job, a quality education and affordable health care,” the narrator says. “That’s Joe Biden — tested and ready on day one.”

The campaign is also releasing a new Spanish language ad, called “Soñar es lograr,” which will run in Arizona and Florida.

Over the past month, the Biden campaign has run ads in the major television markets in key battleground states. The new ad buy will continue in those markets but it also includes expansions into Lansing, Michigan; Wilmington, North Carolina; Wausau and Madison, Wisconsin; and several new markets in Florida — Gainesville and Panama City as well as Mobile, Alabama, which borders Florida.

Earlier this month, the Biden campaign launched a six figure ad buy focusing on the coronavirus pandemic in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Texas — the first time the campaign put money into television in the Lone Star State.