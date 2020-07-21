House to vote on annual defense bill Tuesday

Politics

The House is expected to vote Tuesday on a $740 billion national defense authorization bill, which would grant a 3% pay raise for troops and require the military to remove the names of Confederate soldiers and leaders from military bases.

Passage of the legislation will set up negotiations between the House and Senate for a final version of the annual defense bill. Senators are considering their chamber’s National Defense Authorization Act proposal this week as well.

The House measure would force the military to take action to change the names of bases and facilities named after Confederates within a year. The Senate version of the bill incorporates similar provisions to remove Confederate names from bases over three years.

Agreement between the two chambers on the matter makes it likely that some form of the plan to rename bases will survive in the final text of the legislation — potentially leading to a showdown with President Donald Trump, who has vowed to veto the legislation if it strips Confederate names from military bases.

The House bill would also ban Confederate flags on military property — including vehicles, living quarters and clothing. It provides exceptions to the prohibition in some instances, such as museums on Defense Department property and the headstones of Confederate soldiers.

RELATED: Esper unveils guidance on symbols effectively banning Confederate flag on military installations

Members also sought to limit Trump’s ability to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in the legislation. An amendment adopted in the House Armed Services Committee before the bill came to the chamber floor would require the administration to certify to Congress that removing troops is in the best interest of the United States and that it would not compromise the United States’ counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan or place American troops at risk.

It also calls for a report on the threat posed by the Taliban and the impacts of a potential troop withdrawal.

The bill aims to address needs during the Covid-19 pandemic, including a $1 billion pandemic response and preparedness fund for the Pentagon.

Lawmakers from both parties are expected to widely support the legislation, after it passed out of committee without any opposition early in July. The debate hasn’t been without controversy, though.

Democrats approved an amendment Tuesday to impose limits on the President’s ability to deploy the military within the United States to quell domestic unrest — a proposal Republicans fiercely opposed.

The amendment, introduced by Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas, would require the President and the defense secretary to certify to Congress with “demonstrable evidence” that an American state in question is unable or unwilling to suppress an insurrection before the President takes military action to respond to it.

Such certification would also include details of the circumstances requiring the invocation of the Insurrection Act and a description of the mission, scope and duration of the use of members of the armed forces for the matter.

Passed in 1807, the Insurrection Act gives presidents the power to deploy the American military domestically in specific situations. Trump threatened to invoke the authority during protests against police brutality and systemic racism last month.

During debate on Monday, Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Republican, argued the Escobar amendment would “hinder and delay” executive efforts to preserve domestic peace. He claimed the amendment was a “political gimmick.”

Escobar and her allies defended the amendment as an effort to impose transparency over the use of military force, noting it would apply to all presidents in the future, not just Trump.

“Congress has a responsibility to exercise oversight over the use of military force,” said Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a New Jersey Democrat.

The House added Escobar’s amendment to the defense bill with a vote of 215-190.