The week in 11 headlines
This week, Washington’s Republican leaders are crafting another stimulus bill amid the pandemic, with some meetings going more smoothly than others. Outside of DC, tension between federal forces and protesters in Portland increased, while President Trump teased an escalation in other US cities.
Monday
- Republican leaders vow to fill a potential Supreme Court vacancy this year, despite some apprehension
- ‘Things could get very ugly’: Experts fear post-election crisis as Trump sets the stage to dispute the results in November
Tuesday
- Senate GOP plans another round of direct checks for Americans in next relief bill, McConnell says
- Trump signs order targeting undocumented immigrants in the US census
- Florida lawmaker reportedly verbally accosts Ocasio-Cortez over stance on unemployment, crime in New York
Wednesday
- Senate GOP and White House agree on key parts of Covid aid package, with stimulus plan set for release
- Private House Republican fight previews party’s possible post-Trump debate
Thursday
- Trump says he could send as many as 75,000 federal agents to US cities
- Body of civil rights icon John Lewis to lie in state at US Capitol
Friday
- Trump erupted over Esper’s de facto ban on Confederate flag, sources say
- Chinese fugitive taken into custody as US claims Houston consulate was a part of espionage network
And that was the week in 11 headlines.
