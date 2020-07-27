McConnell formally unveils Senate Republicans’ stimulus proposal: ‘The American people need more help’

Politics

Senate Republicans on Monday are formally unveiling their stimulus proposal, which will serve as an opening bid ahead of bipartisan negotiations with Democrats as lawmakers scramble to respond to the ongoing economic and public health crisis sparked by the pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said In comments on the Senate floor, “The American people need more help,” and introduced a series of GOP committee chairmen who will describe parts of the legislation relevant to their committees.

“Just like in March with the CARES Act, Senate Republicans have authored another bold framework to help our nation. So now we need our Democratic colleagues to reprise their part as well,” McConnell said, calling on them to “put aside partisan stonewalling,” and “rediscover the sense of urgency that got the CARES Act across the finish line.”

McConnell has said that he hopes that in the next two to three weeks the Senate will be able to get the next coronavirus relief bill to the House.

Democrats are already unified behind their own opening offer — a $3 trillion proposal that passed the House back in May.

The GOP plan had originally been expected to be released last week, but was delayed amid disputes and holdups.

Hard-fought negotiations are expected ahead given that Democrats and Republicans are far away from each other in terms of both topline numbers as well as specifics in their proposals.

This story is breaking and will be updated.