Primary results: Key takeaways from Kansas

Politics

Conservative firebrand Kris Kobach and indicted Rep. Steve Watkins lost their primary bids in Kansas on Tuesday, providing the Republican party establishment its best chance to keep the Senate and House seats in their control.

Here are the early takeaways from Tuesday’s elections.

GOP establishment gets its man in Senate race

The Senate Republican primary was a huge headache for the party establishment. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo passed on running, despite the wishes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, leaving behind an unruly, 11-person field of wannabes. Top Republicans became terrified that former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach would win the nomination and put both the seat and the Senate at risk. Then Democrats launched a multi-million dollar effort to boost him.

But Rep. Roger Marshall won on Tuesday, relieving the establishment of its worst fears.

“We are now a team, all focused on keeping the US Senate in Republican hands,” said Marshall in a statement.

Democrats haven’t won a Senate seat in Kansas since 1932, the longest losing streak for the party in the country. But the GOP establishment said that spell would be broken if Kansas picked Kobach.

So it began an effort to defeat him. The National Republican Senatorial Committee opposed Kobach. The Senate Leadership Fund, a Super PAC aligned with McConnell, spent over $1.8 million supporting Marshall, a OB-GYN doctor, airing ads touting his work for military veterans. Republican Sen. Pat Roberts, whose retirement after nearly 40 years in Congress set up the open seat, got off the sidelines and endorsed Marshall. So did former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole. Powerful groups like the Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansans for Life and the Chamber of Commerce also backed Marshall.

But Marshall did not have the endorsement of the man who could potentially ensure his victory: President Donald Trump. Last week, Trump indicated to associates on Air Force One that he would not publicly intervene in the race to the frustration of Marshall’s supporters. On Tuesday night, Trump called Marshall, who held the phone up to a microphone for them to hear. “I want to congratulate everybody,” said Trump. “Roger, that’s an incredible race.”

Kobach’s Republican critics pointed to the outcome of the 2018 gubernatorial race. Trump endorsed Kobach a day before that Republican primary, which Kobach barely won. He then lost to Democrat Laura Kelly by 5 points, even though Trump won Kansas by 20 points in 2016.

Those critics said that Kobach emphasized issues that did not meet the moment, while Kelly zeroed in on overturning the state’s education cuts and reversing the budget shortfall left behind by former Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. They also noted that Kobach is a weak fundraiser.

But Kobach argued that while Democrats have recently won statewide offices in Kansas, they’ve consistently failed to reach the Senate, where the debated issues are different and views of the national parties hold more sway. He boasted of his alignment with Trump on the issues. In 2017, he led Trump’s voter integrity commission, which disbanded without finding any evidence of widespread voter fraud. Kobach also worked with We Build the Wall, a nonprofit advocacy group that claims to have raised $25 million to build a wall on the US-Mexico border, and said that he would lead the effort to deliver Trump’s top priority in the Senate.

In the 2020 campaign, both Kobach and Marshall aired ads from Trump’s 2018 rally in Topeka, in which the President calls Kobach a “tireless champion for border security” and Marshall a “great friend.”

But outside groups deluged the airways with ads, even outspending the candidates in seeking their preferred nominee.

A Democratic-aligned organization called the Sunflower State spent over $4.6 million on ads boosting Kobach, calling him “too conservative” and Marshall “soft on Trump.” In response, the Republican-affiliated group Plains PAC spent over $3.3 million bashing Kobach for his alleged “ties to white nationalists,” a charge his campaign strongly denied.

Of the other Republican candidates, Bob Hamilton, who owns a plumbing company, was the biggest wild card. His campaign spent more than $2.5 million on advertising, more than Kobach’s and Marshall’s campaigns. One ad showed Hamilton water-skiing, holding the American flag, as a man in a boat touts him as a “crazy, Trump-supporting, American-loving, flag-waving conservative.”

“Kobach can’t win,” says the man. “And Marshall? He’s one hot mess, moderate squish.”

But on Tuesday, Hamilton earned the third-most votes, potentially taking some away from Kobach and helping Marshall win.

Marshall will now face Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier, who has broken state fundraising records by bringing in $7.8 million, according to the latest Federal Election Commission filings.

“After an expensive and bruising primary, Marshall will face a formidable opponent in Dr. Barbara Bollier, who has been building a strong grassroots campaign, a broad coalition of support, and a massive resource advantage for the general election,” said Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spokesperson Helen Kalla.

Indicted congressman loses primary

Rep. Steve Watkins, a first-term Republican representing eastern Kansas, lost his primary to Kansas state Treasurer Jake LaTurner, after being charged with three felonies related to voter fraud.

The charges included providing false information, voting without being qualified and unlawful advance voting, as well as a misdemeanor charge of failing to notify the DMV of change of address. Watkins used a UPS store as his registration address for a 2019 municipal election in order to conceal the fact that he was then living with his parents, according to the Kansas City Star.

Watkins said that the charges from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s office are “hyper-political” and “very suspicious,” asserting that he’s “done nothing wrong” and would set “the record straight.” He temporarily stepped down from his assignments on the House Foreign Affairs, Veterans’ Affairs and Education and Labor committees. Afterward, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy vouched for the congressman and said that he still supports Watkins.

But LaTurner attacked Watkins over the charges and earned the endorsement of the Kansans for Life’s PAC and Kansas Republican Rep. Ron Estes in the aftermath.

“We need honest conservative leadership,” said LaTurner in one ad. “Someone who actually lives in Kansas, and lives our values.”

LaTurner also claimed that Watkins would lose in November to the Democratic nominee, Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla. In 2018, Watkins won his race by less than a point even though Trump won the district by 19 points in 2016. In that campaign, Watkins ran as a political outsider and an Army veteran, but endured questions about his record, including over his role as a defense contractor in the Middle East, according to the Kansas City Star.